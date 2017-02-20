Snow Continues to Fall on Tahoe Ski Resorts

With another round of wet weather for the Sierra, ski resorts around the lake are receiving an additional several inches of snow.

Reported snow levels include*:

Heavenly: 20 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 544" this season.

Northstar California: 36 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 551" this season.

Kirkwood: 24 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 556" this season.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: 636" this season. Lift operations are currently delayed while SR 431 remains closed following an avalanche closing the road to the resort. Employees worked to dig out the main lodge today. The first floor was completely buried, the second floor was almost covered as well.

Sugar Bowl Resort: 620" this season. The previous record set for snow by the end of February was 1983-84 when snowfall reached 629".

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: Recent storm brought nearly 7 more feet. 565" this season.

Diamond Peak: Reported on Monday that they've received 327" this season.

Homewood Mountain Resort: Reported they received 12 inches of snow Monday morning and 20 inches since Sunday afternoon.

For the latest ski conditions, check each resort's website.

*Updated Wednesday, February 22nd 2017