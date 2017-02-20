Snow Continues to Fall on Tahoe Ski Resorts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Snow Continues to Fall on Tahoe Ski Resorts

Posted: Updated:
Northstar California Monday morning Northstar California Monday morning
Northstar California Monday morning Northstar California Monday morning
Homewood Mountain Resort Homewood Mountain Resort
Northstar California Wednesday Morning Northstar California Wednesday Morning
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Wednesday Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Wednesday

With another round of wet weather for the Sierra, ski resorts around the lake are receiving an additional several inches of snow. 

Reported snow levels include*: 

Heavenly: 20 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 544" this season. 

Northstar California: 36 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 551" this season. 

Kirkwood: 24 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. 556" this season. 

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: 636" this season. Lift operations are currently delayed while SR 431 remains closed following an avalanche closing the road to the resort. Employees worked to dig out the main lodge today. The first floor was completely buried, the second floor was almost covered as well. 

Sugar Bowl Resort: 620" this season. The previous record set for snow by the end of February was 1983-84 when snowfall reached 629". 

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: Recent storm brought nearly 7 more feet. 565" this season.  

Diamond Peak: Reported on Monday that they've received 327" this season. 

Homewood Mountain Resort: Reported they received 12 inches of snow Monday morning and 20 inches since Sunday afternoon. 

For the latest ski conditions, check each resort's website. 

*Updated Wednesday, February 22nd 2017

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.