Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Dies in New York

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a rollover crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Governor Sandoval has signed a Senate bill into law now requiring all Nevada high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities to students.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office says an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured in 2026 under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill.More >>
A precautionary boil order is in effect for Spanish Spring residents who are customers of the Great Basin Water Co.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old Sparks man in a child sexual assault case.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
The first Chick-fil-A location in northern Nevada is scheduled to open early Thursday morning. Several people camped outside the restaurant up early Wednesday in hopes of winning free chicken for a year.More >>
