Community Invited to Review Health & Sexuality Education Curriculum

From the Washoe County School District: 

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Sexuality, Health, and Responsibility Education (S.H.A.R.E.) Committee has developed a new proposed S.H.A.R.E. curriculum for grades 4 through 8.  As part of the curriculum development process, the committee is soliciting public input prior to providing recommendations to the WCSD Board of Trustees.

The proposed S.H.A.R.E. curriculum materials will be available for public viewing and comment at the following locations between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 21:
           Mendive Middle School
           1900 Whitewood Dr., Sparks


Thursday, Feb. 23
          Clayton Middle School
          1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno


Monday, Feb. 27
          Pine Middle School
          4800 Neil Road, Reno


Wednesday, March 1
           Swope Middle School
           901 Keele Dr., Reno


Thursday, March 2
          O’Brien Middle School
          10500 Stead Blvd., Reno    
 
An evaluation form will be available for leaving comments or concerns. 
 
In addition, the proposed curriculum materials are available online at http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/6331 where they can be viewed in their entirety.  There is also an evaluation form posted on the website for your convenience.
 
“The Washoe County School District will afford parents/guardians and other members of the community an opportunity to review the proposed curriculum prior to submission to the Board of Trustees,” said Russell Hunter, WCSD S.H.A.R.E. program coordinator. “The S.H.A.R.E. Advisory Committee values the input from the upcoming community forums, and we look forward to meeting with our families and our community to discuss this curriculum.”

