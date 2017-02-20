Community Invited to Review Health & Sexuality Education Curriculum

From the Washoe County School District:

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Sexuality, Health, and Responsibility Education (S.H.A.R.E.) Committee has developed a new proposed S.H.A.R.E. curriculum for grades 4 through 8. As part of the curriculum development process, the committee is soliciting public input prior to providing recommendations to the WCSD Board of Trustees.

The proposed S.H.A.R.E. curriculum materials will be available for public viewing and comment at the following locations between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 21:

Mendive Middle School

1900 Whitewood Dr., Sparks



Thursday, Feb. 23

Clayton Middle School

1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno



Monday, Feb. 27

Pine Middle School

4800 Neil Road, Reno



Wednesday, March 1

Swope Middle School

901 Keele Dr., Reno



Thursday, March 2

O’Brien Middle School

10500 Stead Blvd., Reno



An evaluation form will be available for leaving comments or concerns.



In addition, the proposed curriculum materials are available online at http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/6331 where they can be viewed in their entirety. There is also an evaluation form posted on the website for your convenience.



“The Washoe County School District will afford parents/guardians and other members of the community an opportunity to review the proposed curriculum prior to submission to the Board of Trustees,” said Russell Hunter, WCSD S.H.A.R.E. program coordinator. “The S.H.A.R.E. Advisory Committee values the input from the upcoming community forums, and we look forward to meeting with our families and our community to discuss this curriculum.”

From the Washoe County School District