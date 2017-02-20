Storm Watch: School Delays & Chain Controls

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says two women were not seriously hurt after their SUV plunged into the Carson River early Friday morning.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a man and a woman in connection with an early morning burglary at a Walmart on May 7th.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital.More >>
American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families.More >>
AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7% from the same holiday last year.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
Two teens are arrested after an armed robbery last year. The Washoe County District Attorney's office sentenced one to 15 years in prison for his role.More >>
A two-vehicle crash has partially closed lanes on Virginia Street, just south of the Peppermill.More >>
