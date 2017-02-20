Storm Watch: School Delays & Chain Controls

Bus Route Closures and Delays:

RTC SIERRA SPIRIT will not operate Wednesday due to poor road conditions

RTC INTERCITY, commuter routes between Reno and Carson City will be delayed.

Chain Controls: There are a number of chain and snow tire requirements as a strong storm system works through northern Nevada.

Road Closures:

SR-446 in both directions from Sutcliffe to Nixon in Nevada. Road closed for emergency road repair.

US-50 is reduced to 1 lane in each direction west of Riverton at Bridal Veil Falls Rd due road damage that has worsened (see photos)

Southbound Sparks Boulevard between Los Altos Parkway and Disc Drive

Chains or 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires Required:

Interstate 80 from Truckee to Drum Forebay Road

Mt. Rose Highway

Flash Flood Warning Canceled: The National Weather Service in Reno has canceled the flash flood warning for northern Lyon County after concerns that the Southwest Dayton Retention Pond, located south west of Dayton Valley Road, could overflow.

Lyon County Emergency Management has since reported that flood waters are receding, though still flowing in the drainages, and there is no threat remaining to life or property at this time.

Responding to the concern of a "Dam Failure" Lyon County explained that they requested the National Weather Service to activate the Emergency Alert System to notify residents of potential flash flooding and unfortunately the only category that this event would categorize as was a dam failure. The NWS followed the appropriate protocols and Lyon County says they are grateful for their cooperation.

Lyon County recommends that the public keep all of their flood mitigation measures in place for at least a month.

Sandbag Locations:

Sparks:

Larking circle (Next to Pick-n-Pull)

855 Linda Way

Shelly Park (Across from Sparks Fire Station #2)

Shadow Mountain Park (Sparks Blvd)

Reno: