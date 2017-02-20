Storm Watch: School Delays & Chain Controls

Police say one person died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Governor Sandoval has signed an Assembly bill into law banning the sexual abuse of animals, which wasn’t covered under existing law.More >>
Secret Witness is now offering a $1,000 reward for the man wanted in connection with the Traner Pool vandalism case.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old Sparks man in a child sexual assault case.More >>
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending the aggressive spending cuts in President Donald Trump's budget. He says the "costs of excessive government commitments" has "forced us into hard choices."More >>
A precautionary boil order is in effect for Spanish Spring residents who are customers of the Great Basin Water Co.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says Kingsbury Grade was temporarily closed on Tuesday night after a rollover crash.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
The first Chick-fil-A location in northern Nevada is scheduled to open early Thursday morning. Several people camped outside the restaurant up early Wednesday in hopes of winning free chicken for a year.More >>
