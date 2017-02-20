Four Hospitalized After Vehicle Crash

On Sunday, February 19th around 11:30 p.m Reno Police, Reno Fire and REMSA responded to the 3800 block of Coliseum Way in Reno for reports of an injury crash.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle that was occupied by four people that had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. All four occupants were injured, including a 4-year-old who sustained moderate head trauma. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening at this time.

The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was northbound on Coliseum when he possibly suffered a medical event that rendered him unconscious. The vehicle then struck an unoccupied passenger car that was parked on the east side of Coliseum Way. Alcohol or drugs does not seem to be a factor at this time.

The names of all involved are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police at 334-2115 or Secret Witness at 322-4900 or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword- SW