Four Hospitalized After Vehicle Crash

The first Chick-fil-A location in northern Nevada is scheduled to open early Thursday morning. Several people camped outside the restaurant up early Wednesday in hopes of winning free chicken for a year.More >>
The first Chick-fil-A location in northern Nevada is scheduled to open early Thursday morning. Several people camped outside the restaurant up early Wednesday in hopes of winning free chicken for a year.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
Two bills are making their way through the state legislature that would give felons the right to vote and serve on juries in both civil and criminal cases. SB125 and AB181 have already passed their house of origin, and could pass the other chamber by Friday.More >>
Two bills are making their way through the state legislature that would give felons the right to vote and serve on juries in both civil and criminal cases. SB125 and AB181 have already passed their house of origin, and could pass the other chamber by Friday.More >>
The Vatican says after a visit by President Donald Trump that it is hoping for "serene collaboration" with the United States to help migrants and provide health care and education in the U.S.More >>
The Vatican says after a visit by President Donald Trump that it is hoping for "serene collaboration" with the United States to help migrants and provide health care and education in the U.S.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says Kingsbury Grade has reopened after a rollover crash on Tuesday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says Kingsbury Grade has reopened after a rollover crash on Tuesday night.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>