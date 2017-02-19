Monday Morning Storm Update: Heavy Rain and Snow Still Likely

Monday Morning Storm Update:

Forecast is still going as planned with steady rain in the valley and snow levels around 6500-7500ft throughout the day. Rain totals are slightly higher than expected already, but there might be a break in the early afternoon that will help our cause. Over the past 24 hours estimated radar totals range from about a half inch in west Reno to close to an inch already in the west hills. If we don’t get a break, rain totals could exceed two inches in the valley, and our creeks and streams would cause even more of a concern than previously thought.

The latest river forecasts is slightly higher than previous thought, but keeps the Truckee in Reno below minor flood stage, with the Feather River our main one to watch, and the Truckee at Vista reaching minor flood stage by late Monday. What’s interesting is the radar and satellite does show the band of rain beginning to split, as well as the stream of moisture in the Pacific breaking a part. This would coincide with the models showing a brief break from 1-3pm before more rain moves in this evening, so I'm sticking with my original forecast of 1-2 inches in Reno. After this evening, snow levels will drop overnight with falling temperatures on Tuesday as well. Stay safe and enjoy the rain. The rest of the discussion was written Sunday night, but the forecast is basically the same with the exception of our rivers being slightly higher now.

****Written Sunday****

Keep your rain gear handy, you’ll need it on Monday. An atmospheric river event is still on track for Sunday night through early Tuesday for the area. Complicated is a good word for the forecast, with both Flood Watches and Winter Storm Warnings posted for the Sierra. Our only saving grace this time around will be the snow level, bouncing around on Monday from 6500-7500 feet at times. The yellow color on the image below means rain and the pink/white means snow. Pass level along I-80 is about 6200', so if traveling you will run into heavy rain and possibly mud slides at one point, and then heavy snow at the next. The rain will start to fall in Reno by 2am and get heavier as the night progresses.



This will be a strong atmospheric river event with lots of moisture to tap into. With a strong low level jet moving in, Reno will get a good soaking as well. Rain totals will range from 1-2 inches in the valley, to 2-4 inches in the hills, and over 5 inches of heavy rain below 7000 feet in the Sierra. The high Sierra above 7000ft will receive several feet of snow as well.



You can see the atmospheric river very clearly on a water vapor image, where milky white and blue means moisture. An atmospheric river or “pineapple express” is a train of warm, moist air moving into the area. This is also associated with a low level jet which can be very powerful, create uplift, and produce a decent amount of spillover in Reno.



You can also see the Atmospheric River on this map here, where green means more moisture. This is at 700mb, or the lower levels of the atmosphere. A strong atmospheric river will have a deep column of moisture stretching from the upper atmosphere to the lower levels. You can also see an atmospheric river on charts by looking for strong wind speeds.



We’ll have to watch our creeks and streams with this storm for sure, including Steamboat, but northeast California with the Feather River is of the highest concern, as the river forecast puts it at major flood stage by late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Truckee in Reno is expected to stay below minor flood stage which is 11 feet.

Come Tuesday snow level drops close to the valley floor, so we'll switch from a flooding threat to slick roads within just 48 hours. Luckily, by then the moisture supply will begin to be cut off.



You can view our latest weathercast by clicking on the weather tab of our website, and there is also a new traffic page as well. Have a good week, and stay safe.