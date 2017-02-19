Monday Morning Storm Update: Heavy Rain and Snow Still Likely

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash near Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road in Gardnerville.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash near Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road in Gardnerville.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Diamondbacks number one prospect Anthony Banda got the start for Reno in game one of a four-game set against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night. Banda tossed 6.0 innings one one-run baseball, adding eight strikeouts to ensure the victory.More >>
Diamondbacks number one prospect Anthony Banda got the start for Reno in game one of a four-game set against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night. Banda tossed 6.0 innings one one-run baseball, adding eight strikeouts to ensure the victory.More >>
Maplewood Stables holds a free first responders horse handling and safety clinic every six months in hopes that it will help horse owners, and first responders when evacuation is required. They believe teaching people how important it is to have an evacuation plan and what to do will help save lives.More >>
Maplewood Stables holds a free first responders horse handling and safety clinic every six months in hopes that it will help horse owners, and first responders when evacuation is required. They believe teaching people how important it is to have an evacuation plan and what to do will help save lives.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash near Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road in Gardnerville.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash near Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road in Gardnerville.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
'Always in Service' is the theme for the 2017 National Emergency Medical Services Week. With a profession in saving lives, EMTs and paramedics are never truly off-duty. KTVN's Elizabeth Olveda was able to ride-along with two REMSA employees who have 36 years of experience, combined.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>