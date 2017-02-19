Holiday Travelers Avoid Winter Storm

Great Basin Water Co. has issued a boil water order for customers in the Spanish Springs and Bridle Path area.More >>
Maplewood Stables holds a free first responders horse handling and safety clinic every six months in hopes that it will help horse owners, and first responders when evacuation is required. They believe teaching people how important it is to have an evacuation plan and what to do will help save lives.More >>
How does getting medical care without leaving work sound to you? Seeing a doctor will soon be very convenient for thousands of northern Nevadans.More >>
Three bills are now headed to Governor Sandoval for his signature.More >>
Two bills are making their way through the state legislature that would give felons the right to vote and serve on juries in both civil and criminal cases. SB125 and AB181 have already passed their house of origin, and could pass the other chamber by Friday.More >>
Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
You know those claw machines, where kids put in their quarter and try to grab a stuffed toy? They were all fun and games until a little Sparks boy became famous…by getting trapped inside one.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>
