Holiday Travelers Avoid Winter Storm

Bob Harmon with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says if I-80 becomes backed up with traffic during Monday’s storm, GPS will likely suggest drivers to use Dog Valley and Henness Pass Road through Verdi as another route.

Harmon says when these roads become icy, it can create dangerous problems for drivers.

"We want to remind them, that is not a safe alternative," says Harmon. "People getting stuck, up on the road, or even just last weekend when I-80 was backed up because of the mudslide cleanup, they ended up now getting stuck on these side roads in Verdi causing a huge traffic problem there and a lot of aggregation and frustration that you just don't want to go through at the end of a holiday weekend.”

Harmon says because of the possibility for Monday’s weather to once again close or slow down traffic on I-80, his number one suggestion for travelers would be to leave early.

John Guido, a resident of Rescue, California, says getting out of Reno and through the pass before the roads become slick is worth cutting the holiday weekend short.

"We've done a couple of trips on this road where it's taken us almost four hours to get home, when normally it would be two, so we wanted to beat a little bit of the traffic and certainly beat the weather," says Guido.

Harmon says if drivers don't leave early and decide to drive during the storm, it’s important to make sure all occupants and the vehicle are prepared for the weather.

“You have warm clothing and maybe pack a few extra snacks and water, you may actually have to get out of your car at some point up there in really inclement cold winter weather, so make sure you have everything you need so that you can keep warm and keep safe," says Harmon.