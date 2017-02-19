Flood Watch in Effect For The Greater Reno Area

From The City of Reno:

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for the greater Reno area from late tonight through Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. The City of Reno has Public Works crews on standby and is monitoring the situation closely.

A strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rain with high snow levels Monday. Two to three inches of rain are possible in the foothills, with one to two inches in most valley locations. This will contribute to increasing flows on rivers and streams, with an enhanced flood potential Monday into Tuesday morning.

The highest risk of flooding is along creeks, streams and poor-drainage areas. This includes creeks and streams that drain the foothills and the Carson Range such as Steamboat Creek, Dry Creek and Eagle Valley Creek. Low-lying areas in both Carson Valley and Washoe Valley could also see flooding. Excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mudslides in steep terrain.

People in the watch area should take time to clear any blocked drains in anticipation of heavy rain. People who live along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information and be prepared to take action should flooding occur. Detailed storm information from the National Weather Service in Reno is available here.

Sandbags

Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours

The Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. - Open 24 hours

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

River safety

The Reno Fire Department is urging residents to stay away from the Truckee River for safety reasons. The river is very fast and very cold, which can be a deadly combination.

Reminder

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017 in observance of Presidents Day. This includes the Reno Direct service center.

From The City of Reno.