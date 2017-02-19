More Emotional Debates Expected at Nevada Legislature

By ALISON NOON

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Another lengthy, emotional debate on Nevada's minimum wage is anticipated at a legislative hearing expected to rise above humdrum budget talks this week.

Lawmakers also will consider bills proposing Nevada ratify the Equal Rights Amendment 35 years past a deadline and delete the state's now-defunct definition of marriage.

Another bill up for discussion would require social workers to regard transgender children as their identifying - not biological - gender. That legislation would primarily affect how state employees treat minors in the foster care system in an effort to match them with welcoming homes.

Competing Republican and Democratic proposals to require public high schools to start classes after 9 a.m. will also be considered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.