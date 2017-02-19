Drunk Driver Kills One Woman in North Reno Rollover Crash

Two bills are making their way through the state legislature that would give felons the right to vote and serve on juries in both civil and criminal cases. SB125 and AB181 have already passed their house of origin, and could pass the other chamber by Friday.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase in vehicle burglaries in the area and are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and homes when they leave.More >>
North Lyon County Fire Protection District says there was a structure fire in Fernley. Officials say the fire is located south of Alternate Highway 50 on Relief Springs Road.More >>
Reno Fire Department says a gas line was hit in the area of South Meadows and Gateway. RFD says that the gas has been turned off.More >>
Marijuana is now legal in Nevada, and a growing list of dispensaries and clinics are offering free services to veterans, and many of our viewers are concerned about losing their veterans' benefits for using something not approved by the federal government.More >>
Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.More >>
You know those claw machines, where kids put in their quarter and try to grab a stuffed toy? They were all fun and games until a little Sparks boy became famous…by getting trapped inside one.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>
