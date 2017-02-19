Drunk Driver Kills One Woman in North Reno Rollover Crash

One Reno woman is dead after a drunk driver caused a rollover crash in north Reno Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Sage Court and Mt. Babcock Street just before midnight Saturday on the report of a rollover traffic crash.

Upon arrival they located two drivers, one deceased the other intoxicated. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene to complete the investigation.

The investigation revealed the driver of the striking vehicle, identified as 21 year-old Matthew Svetlik, was intoxicated when he crashed into the victim vehicle and his vehicle rolled. Speed also appears to be a factor.

Two of Svetlik's passengers fled the scene prior to the police arriving, one of the passengers later contacted the police but the other did not.

The victim killed in the crash was identified as 21 year-old Danica Jensen, a Reno resident.

Svetlik was booked into Washoe County Jail with DUI charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's Traffic Division, at 775-657-4662 or secret witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP).