Drunk Driver Kills One Woman in North Reno Rollover Crash

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a California man with a long criminal history has been sentenced for vehicle burglary and theft charges.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a California man with a long criminal history has been sentenced for vehicle burglary and theft charges.More >>
President Trump's 2018 budget proposes balancing the budget by cutting $1.74 trillion from social safety net programs and Medicaid and overhauling the tax code and regulatory framework, and it sets an economic growth target of 3%.More >>
President Trump's 2018 budget proposes balancing the budget by cutting $1.74 trillion from social safety net programs and Medicaid and overhauling the tax code and regulatory framework, and it sets an economic growth target of 3%.More >>
An investigation is underway after a house fire on Casazza Ranch Lane in Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An investigation is underway after a house fire on Casazza Ranch Lane in Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Three bills are now headed to Governor Sandoval for his signature.More >>
Three bills are now headed to Governor Sandoval for his signature.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval sat down with several firefighting agencies to discuss the 2017 wildland fire season.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval sat down with several firefighting agencies to discuss the 2017 wildland fire season.More >>
Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.More >>
Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.More >>
You know those claw machines, where kids put in their quarter and try to grab a stuffed toy? They were all fun and games until a little Sparks boy became famous…by getting trapped inside one.More >>
You know those claw machines, where kids put in their quarter and try to grab a stuffed toy? They were all fun and games until a little Sparks boy became famous…by getting trapped inside one.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said.More >>