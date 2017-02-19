Nevada Men's Basketball Avenges Loss to Utah State

Defeating the Utah State Aggies (11-15, 5-10 MW) 77-66 Saturday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack (21-6, 10-4 MW) has moved into a three-way tie for first in the Mountain West with Colorado State and Boise State.

Nevada played strong defensively as three players recorded 10 rebounds for the first time since Jan. 9, 1992. Senior Marcus Marshall netted 20 points for the 14th time this season to lead the game, while senior D.J. Fenner (18) and sophomores Cameron Oliver (14) and Jordan Caroline (15) also scored in the double figures. Both Oliver and Caroline paired their points with 10 rebounds to record double-doubles, Caroline's 10th and Oliver's eighth. Oliver also recorded five blocks for the fifth time this season.

Things stayed pretty close between the two teams to start off the game. The Pack grew an eight-point lead behind Fenner, Oliver and Marshall, but Utah State would go on a run to cut it down. Nevada led by one, up 13-12 with 12:13 on the clock. The Aggies knotted it up at 26 with 4:19 to go, the third tie of the game. Marshall would drain a free throw to put the Pack back up by a narrow margin. Nevada answered back with an 8-0 run to go up 34-26 with 2:30 to go. The Pack would continue to grow its lead, going into the half up 41-30.

The second half was all Nevada as the Pack didn't let Utah State take the lead or even tie it up. Nevada moved to 11-1 at home this season with a 77-66 victory.

In what will be a battle for position atop the conference, Nevada will host Boise State Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.