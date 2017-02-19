Reno 1868 FC Loses in Debut to San Jose

Reno 1868 FC welcomed Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes in the club’s inaugural friendly Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. With 6,289 fans in attendance, San Jose walked away as 1-0 victors thanks to 2017 first-round pick Tommy Thompson’s tally in the 40th minute.

Thompson provided the lone goal with a nifty back heel shot into the bottom right corner of the net to spoil 1868 FC’s bid at an upset.

In the first half possession was even between both teams. Mackenzie Pridham had a chance to equalize four minutes after Thompson’s finish gave San Jose the lead. Pridham’s chance in the box sailed past Earthquakes keeper David Bingham, only to be headed away by defender Nick Lima.

Prior to Thompson’s goal, 1868 forward Dane Kelly sailed an opportunity from the 18’ above the crossbar.

Late in the second half, 1868 continued its pressure when substitute Brian Brown was tackled in the box but awarded no penalty. In the 90th minute, Brown and Earthquakes defender Kip Colvey exchanged words, resulting in yellows for both players.



Reno 1868 FC Press Release