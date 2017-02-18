Reno 1868 FC Makes Debut at Exhibition Match Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Makes Debut at Exhibition Match Saturday



Soccer has returned to northern Nevada as the United Soccer League's newest franchise took the field for the first time.

Reno 1868 FC made its debut in front of over 6,000 fans at Greater Nevada Field Saturday.

They held an exhibition match against their parent club, The San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

Fans were excited and say they liked the atmosphere at the stadium, and the promise of a new sports franchise for The Biggest Little City.

“It's great to see the stadium being used for the soccer team. I think it's a wonderful addition for Reno," said season tick holder Rick Mahone.

Reno 1868 will have one more exhibition against the Sacramento Republic on March 11th.

