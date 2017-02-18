3 In Custody Following Mobile Meth Lab in Carson City

Three men are in custody after The Carson City Sheriff’s Office busted a mobile methamphetamine lab late Friday night.

Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us officers responded to the Silver Dollar Casino, located at 1897 North Edmunds just before midnight Friday.

Street Enforcement Team (SET) units that patrolled the area for potential drug offenses had observed the three suspects in a sedan that remained stationary.

The suspects, identified as Jonathan Denning of Carson City, Jeremy Fogelson of Gardnerville and Frazier Young of Reno denied drugs were in the vehicle and consented to a search. A K-9 unit was called in to assist and the exterior sniff indicated a positive alert.

After searching the interior of the vehicle, authorities discovered a bag containing a digital scale with white crystallized residue on it. The residue was tested and returned presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The suspects then admitted to using meth, however they denied ownership of the scale found during the search.

In the trunk of the vehicle authorities found a glass pipe with a burnt bulb end inside of a black metal container. The end of the pipe was also found to have the white powdery substance on it. Additional white crystallized substances were located next to the pipe, they were tested and returned presumptive positive for methamphetamine as well.

The arrest report states a black backpack was also found in the trunk containing a strong smell of toxic chemical fumes. Containers of household chemicals and a bottle containing an unknown liquid substance, the report said, were also found inside the backpack.

Fogelson, the driver of the sedan, admitted to having knowledge of the meth lab in the backpack and stated it belonged to Young, who brought it with him to Carson City from Reno.

Haz-Mat personnel on scene had removed two bottles of antifreeze, a bottle of drain opener, a bottle of premium blend fuel, a bag of Iodine Tinture, bundle of lithium battery shavings, and a bottle containing an unknown acid liquid.

The fire department notified law enforcement that common indicators of individuals cooking meth included chemical burn scars and dirty cracked finger tips. All three suspects in the sedan had burn scars and dirty cracked finger tips, the arrest report said.

Fogelson, Young and Denning were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Carson City Jail where they were booked on multiple felony offenses, including the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act on $40,000 bail each.