Ski Shop Expects Big Business During President's Day Weekend

Locals and tourists alike are heading to the ski shops for the extended holiday weekend.

Associates at Bobo's Ski and Board expect a large portion of their sales to be on rentals this President's Day.

Pat Parraguirre, store manager at Bobo’s, credits the rise in rental business to the tourists who're looking to hit up the slopes in the Reno-Tahoe area.

"They get a little flavor of the city; we definitely get a lot of people coming over the hill from the bay area, the majority of the people," says Parraguirre.

Parraguirre says about 70% of their customers during the holiday will be from the bay area, the other 30% of tourists will be from other areas of the country.

It’s not just the holiday weekend that Bobo’s has seen a steady flow of business. Parraguirre says the record breaking snow fall in the Sierra this winter, has brought a lot of love to the store from local shoppers as well.

"Last year was good, this year is exceptional, so all the powder hounds are loving it, of course just ski enthusiasts in general,” says Parraguirre.

He says because of what has been an extended winter compared to recent years; customers aren't being shy with what they purchase.

"There's hats, there's goggles, there's gloves, everything that goes along with it, including clothing and the accessories has grown this year and it's real nice to see," says Parraguirre.