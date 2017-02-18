Electronic Media Searches at Border Crossings Raise Worry

Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.More >>
A bill is heading to the governor's desk, which would require certain police officers to wear body cameras. SB176 passed both houses, late last week, and awaits Governor Brian Sandoval's signature.More >>
The Reno Aces (27-18) fell late in the final game to the Omaha Storm Chasers (22-21) five to three Monday evening at Werner Park after a pair of multi-run frames in the seventh and eighth innings paved the way to Omaha's comeback victory.More >>
Police say 19 people are confirmed dead in Manchester Arena explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.More >>
Nevada is getting a big chunk of change from a settlement with Volkswagen, following the automaker's major emissions scandal, and the money could pay for a fleet of fully electric school buses.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
Reno Police say a man wanted in a south Reno home break-in has turned himself in to authorities.More >>
Police say 19 people are confirmed dead in Manchester Arena explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.More >>
You know those claw machines, where kids put in their quarter and try to grab a stuffed toy? They were all fun and games until a little Sparks boy became famous…by getting trapped inside one.More >>
Kids love their juice, but new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics advise parents to pull back on fruit juices of all kinds for children of all ages. It's the first update to the group's guidelines on fruit juice for kids in 16 years.More >>
