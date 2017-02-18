Governor Sandoval Rejects National Guard Immigration Memo

Nevada is getting a big chunk of change from a settlement with Volkswagen, following the automaker's major emissions scandal, and the money could pay for a fleet of fully electric school buses.More >>
Are you insulin resistant? It is estimated more than 85-million American adults are pre-diabetic and over time, if not managed, insulin resistance can lead to pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. To learn more, we are having a member of Renown's Endocrinology team on our Ask the Doctor segment tonight. Call (775) 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m.More >>
Police say 19 people are confirmed dead in Manchester Arena explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child.More >>
Nevada outfielder Michael Echavia has earned Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week honors for games played through Saturday, May 20, 2017.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
Reno Police say a man wanted in a south Reno home break-in has turned himself in to authorities.More >>
Police say 19 people are confirmed dead in Manchester Arena explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.More >>
Kids love their juice, but new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics advise parents to pull back on fruit juices of all kinds for children of all ages. It's the first update to the group's guidelines on fruit juice for kids in 16 years.More >>
The Eldorado Casinos have invested over $50 million dollars in renovations to help bring Circus Circus, Silver Legacy and the Eldorado together.More >>
