Governor Sandoval Rejects National Guard Immigration Memo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Rejects National Guard Immigration Memo

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he would not mobilize the Nevada National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants if President Donald Trump asked him to do it.
    
Nevada is one of 11 states named in a Trump administration memo obtained by The Associated Press outlining a proposal to mobilize up to 100,000 state-directed troops.
    
Sandoval told the AP on Thursday it was "premature to comment" on whether he would consider using the Guard to locate immigrants.
    
After AP reported the memo Friday, spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says Sandoval rejected the proposal and questioned its legality.
    
Two Democratic members of Nevada's congressional delegation also rejected the proposal Friday. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it reflects the administration's "disturbing mindset" on immigrants. Rep. Dina Titus requested Sandoval refuse any such order.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.