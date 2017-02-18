Nevada Splits Day at De Marini Classic

Nevada Release

2/17/2017

The Nevada softball team opened the first day of the De Marini Classic with an 8-0 loss to the BYU Cougars, which was then followed by a 6-1 victory over the UTEP Miners. Splitting the two contests on Friday improved the Pack’s record to 4-3 on the season.

It was a close game early on again BYU, with the help of sophomore Kali Sargent. She kept Nevada within striking distance, keeping the Cougars (5-2) off the scoreboard through the first four innings. The Pack’s bats was able to put a lot of stress of the Cougar defense as Nevada’s hitters finished the game with just three strikeouts and putting balls in play. However, an eight-run fifth inning from BYU proved to be the difference as the Pack fell to the BYU in its opening contest.

Sophomore Alyssa Mendez led the Pack with five putouts, four of which came in foul territory. Junior Jennifer Purcell finished the game 0-of-2 from the plate, snapping her 12 game hitting streak, which dated back to last season.

In Nevada’s night game against the Miners (0-7), the Pack used a five-run sixth inning to score a season-high six runs against UTEP. Nevada earned its first run of the game in the fourth inning when Purcell launched her first home run of the season over the left-centerfield fence to tie the game at 1-1.

The Wolf Pack started its explosive sixth inning with three of its first four batters drawing walks to load the bases. After a wild pitch advanced each runner a bag and scored junior Aaliyah Gibson from third to give Nevada its first lead of the game at 2-1, junior Erika Hansen sent a ball up the middle to drive in sophomore Ali Tedford to extend the Pack’s lead, 3-1.

Nevada would have its next four batters reach base, resulting in a total of five runs off of two hits and one error in the top half of the sixth, which turned out to be all the run support that senior McKenna Isenberg needed. She completed the game pitching all seven innings, giving up just one run off of no walks to improve to 2-1 on the year.

The Pack will compete on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the second day the De Marini Classic when Nevada takes on Southern Utah at 12:15 p.m. PT.