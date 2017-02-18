Wolf Pack Baseball Falls at No.23 Sam Houston State

Nevada Release

2/17/2018

The University of Nevada Baseball team lost its season opener at No. 23 Sam Houston State on Friday night, 1-0.

It was a pitcher’s duel right from the start, with the Wolf Pack’s Trevor Charpie battling Heath Donica of Sam Houston State. Charpie suffered the loss, but not without putting on an outstanding show on the Wolf Pack’s opening day game. He walked off the mound after pitching 6.1 innings allowing only five hits, one earned run and struck out five opposing batters in the process. Freshman Ryan Anderson made his debut in the Silver and Blue coming in relief of Charpie, pitching 0.2 innings without allowing a hit. Ty Pennington pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to keep it a one score game, but Nevada was unable to plate a run in the top of the ninth.

Donica was nearly untouchable for SHSU, pitching a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts. His only hit allowed came off the bat of senior Justin Bridgman, who went 1-4 at the plate leading off for the Wolf Pack. The Bearkats’s only run came from a sacrifice fly in the third inning by Taylor Beene, which scored Clayton Harp from third base.

Nevada will face Sam Houston State tomorrow at 1 p.m. and again on Sunday before traveling to Baylor to complete its first road trip of the season. Mark Nowaczewski will be on the mound for the Wolf Pack tomorrow. Make sure to follow Wolf Pack baseball on Twitter @NevadaBaseball for live game updates and other news and information regarding the team.