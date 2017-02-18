Nevada Swimming and Diving 3rd at MWC Championships

Nevada Release

The Nevada swimming and diving team enters the final day of the Mountain West Championships, after accumulating 258 points on Friday. Through the first three days of the event, the Pack have a total of 748 points and trails San Diego State by just 21 points.

Coming off of her 200-yard IM victory on Wednesday, senior Teresa Baerens acquired 28 points for the Pack on Thursday, placing second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.32. She was followed by sophomore Rebecca Murray who swam the event in 1:47.60, which was good enough to place fourth.

Freshman Andressa Cholodovskis Lima round out the swimmers who participated in the 200-yard freestyle. She finished the event with a time of 1:48.68 to finish in eighth place. In the 400-yard medley relay, the team of senior Arantxa Medina-Alegria, juniors Jaeger Turner and Emma Payne, and sophomore Caitlyn Richardson, finished just 0.26 seconds from second place, finishing in fourth.

The fourth and final day of the championships will take place on Saturday, which will include an awards ceremony as well. Full coverage of the event can be viewed on the Mountain West Championship page.