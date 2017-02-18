Military Families Welcome Home Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers

President Donald Trump is urging the U.S. and Israel to boost cooperation against common threats, and declaring the Iran never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.More >>
Carson Nugget Casino is holding a job fair this Thursday in the Sierra Room on the main floor.More >>
The BLM is warning about the dangers of target shooting this summer after a fire was sparked at Golden Eagle Regional Park on Sunday.More >>
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project and the Clean Energy Project are promoting zero-emission school transportation at the Nevada Legislature this week.More >>
The Eldorado Casinos have invested over $50 million dollars in renovations to help bring Circus Circus, Silver Legacy and the Eldorado together.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
