Trump Administration Approves Major Disaster Declaration

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the State of Nevada to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides from January 5 to January 14, 2017.

According to a press release, federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in Douglas, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties; the independent city of Carson City; and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The agency said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

In response Governor Sandoval released the following statement:

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced President Donald J. Trump has approved Nevada’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The Governor was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that federal disaster assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe weather conditions from January 5 to January 14, 2017.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Trump and his team at FEMA for acting swiftly and making these funds available. Additionally, I would like to thank Nevada Senator Dean Heller, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Congressman Mark Amodei, and the entire congressional delegation for highlighting the urgency of the state’s request to the federal government,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The state has taken immediate action to begin road repairs and flood recovery across northern Nevada but there’s considerable work to be done. This declaration will add significant resources to our efforts and we will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure these funds are used effectively to help Nevadans rebuild.”

"This declaration comes at the request of the Governor and was made possible by the hard work to first responders, public works professionals, and others from local, tribal, and state partners," said Caleb Cage, Chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. "A true statewide partnership carried us through the response phase for these weather events, and we will continue to work together to make our communities whole again during the recovery phase."

Governor Sandoval made the official request to President Trump on February 9th in the attached letter which identified the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. The total official damage assessment is $14.82 million.