Health Watch: MEGA Heart

Many are pumped to have the world's largest heart in the Biggest Little City for the first time. "The MEGA Heart is a large inflatable model and an interactive model of the human heart,” explains Dr. Christopher Kozlowski who is the Medical Director of the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health.

Once it is fully inflated, this 13-foot-tall by 15-foot-wide organ will take center stage at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum to give us an enlarged view of one of the most vital organs in our body. Dr. Kozlowski walks through it with us, "We're now inside the MEGA Heart and this is part of the heart called the right atrium." Renown Health partnered with the Discovery Museum to bring the health exhibit to Northern Nevada Friday and Saturday. The goal is to better illustrate general anatomy and showcase some of the more common heart problems we could face. From blood clots to disease, even clogged arteries, the display is anatomically correct and informative. "We don't want to see patients in the hospital. It's much better to prevent heart disease and this is a great opportunity to see how your heart works and how to go about achieving that."

Dr. Kozlowski says the younger we learn about taking care of our clock - the better. The children who toured the MEGA Heart with us were in awe. "I thought it was really amazing and I learned a lot of stuff that was really cool,” said Ashley. She also appreciated the heart healthy tips peppered along the tour because they apply to us all… well, at least most of us. "I don't have a heart because I'm a robot,” shared young James. “Whoa, you're a robot,” I asked, “So, you don't have a heart?” “No, I just have gears… ‘cause I’m a robot!”

You can check out the MEGA Heart for yourself inside the Dicovery Museum at 490 South Center Street during regular business hours on Saturday, February 18th. Admission is free for members, $10 for children and senior citizens and $12 for adults.