Two Injured in Fire at Downtown Motel

Two people have been injured in a fire at the Castaway Inn on Second Street.

According to the Reno Fire Department, the fire has been contained to one unit. One person was transported to the hospital with major injuries, and one was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

