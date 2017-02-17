Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Community Health Alliance

Reno Police Department says there was a bomb threat made to Community Health Alliance.

Police say that on Friday at about 9:25 am a threat of was made on the Community Health Alliance general phone line that a bomb had been placed in the facility.

Officers say that there were six potential locations around northern Nevada where they did a sweep of the facilities. While doing the sweeps, officials say there were temporary evacuations for the facilities.

The police say that following with information, they identified and arrested 49-year-old Leron Blankenship who was arrested for communicating a bomb threat.