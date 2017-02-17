WCSD: Firearm Recovered From Student at Damonte Ranch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD: Firearm Recovered From Student at Damonte Ranch

Washoe County School District reports that a firearm was recovered from a student at Damonte Ranch High School on Friday afternoon. 

Statement from WCSD Regarding Incident at Damonte Ranch High School:

As a result of a Secret Witness tip, a firearm was recovered from a student at Damonte Ranch High School this afternoon. There were no known threats related to the incident, and the school was not placed on a lockdown.

Upon receiving the information, School Police immediately handled the situation and took the student into custody. Officers continue to investigate. Students were safe, classes were not disrupted, and the incident was resolved peacefully.

As always, the safety and security of students and staff members are our highest priority. If you have information about this or any situation at a school, you may contact School Secret Witness at 329-6666.

