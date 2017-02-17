Local Teen Named Nevada Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Boys & Girls Club of Nevada announced that America Sarabia was named the Nevada Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

From Boys & Girls Clubs of Nevada:

America Sarabia set to receive college scholarship and vie for regional title this summer

RENO, Nev. (February 17, 2017) –Selected among five outstanding youth, America Sarabia, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, has been named the Nevada Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) for her sound character, leadership skills and willingness to give back to the community. The winner was announced on Thursday, February 16, 2017 during a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion, where Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Senator Heidi Gansert, and Speaker Jason Frierson all spoke. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. As the new teen representative for all Boys & Girls Clubs in Nevada, Sarabia will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

America Sarabia joined the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows when she was six, and over the years, she has found the support and trusted mentor relationships at the Club to create a brighter future for herself. America is a talented artist with artwork included in a public mural at her high school. She has strong leadership skills gained through involvement with ROTC and Keystone Club, and she was named the 2016 Member of the Year for her Club site. America was also the 2016 winner of BGCTM’s most prestigious scholarship, the Jack T. Reviglio Scholarship. America is a senior at Sparks High School, and this fall, she will be one of the first in her family to attend college.

As BGCA’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year celebrates outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. The recognition program encourages Club members to reach their full potential by achieving academic success, leading healthy lifestyles and contributing to their communities. These extraordinary young leaders are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs.

This summer, Sarabia will compete against other Boys & Girls Club members within the Pacific Region.

If named regional winner, she will be awarded an additional $10,000 college scholarship, renewable for four years up to $40,000. Five regional winners will advance to Washington, D.C., in September 2017, to compete for the title of BGCA’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of up to $25,000 renewable each year up to $100,000.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit http://www.youthoftheyear.org