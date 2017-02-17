Downtown Resorts Expect Big Weekend

Many Americans will enjoy three days off this weekend, and resorts around the Truckee Meadows are expecting to see a lot of business because of it. Eldorado Resorts is combining Presidents' Day weekend with its Chinese New Year celebration. Silver Legacy, Circus Circus and Eldorado are decorated with dragons and Chinese lanterns to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

"It's a weekend where everybody gets away, especially in the Asian communities," Rick Murdock, Vice President of Marketing for Eldorado Resorts said.

Two buffets will offer Chinese food, and the Silver Legacy has re-arranged part of the casino floor to add a larger area for games like Pai Gow. A Saturday night concert features the Chinese group "Twins".

"You've got all the venues going and what people do is they escape," Murdock said. "They get up here, usually Friday, Saturday, Sunday and go home Monday."

The weekend kicks off, Friday night, at the Silver Legacy Showroom with a sellout concert. Mexican musician Ramon Ayala will perform in front of more than 1,500 fans.

"We're here to enjoy a good concert and bring the wife here and enjoy a Valentine's weekend," Manuel Nunez, Sacramento resident said.

Mirisa Rodriguez made the drive from Roseville to celebrate an extended weekend, as a bona fide adult.

"To celebrate my 21st birthday, play some slots and have a good time and enjoy the weather out here because I'm not used to this type of weather," Rodriguez said.

The weather is the big question mark for hotels. Murdock says Presidents' Day is generally a great weekend for tourism. Since so many people visit from northern California, the road conditions along Interstate 80 will play a role in the weekend's success.

"Come rain, sleet or snow, we're kind of like the U.S. Mail. We're open," Murdock said. "So, we hope as many people can get here, and everybody's planning for it. Everybody has events. Everybody has entertainment."

Foot traffic already started picking up by Friday afternoon, including many people who made the drive over the mountain pass. They said the roads were in good shape, considering the recent storms.

"It didn't impact us too much until we got to Truckee," Rodriguez said. "It started snowing. It was just a little slushy on the roads but we didn't have to use any chains, so it wasn't too bad."

Now that so many visitors have made it over the pass, they can focus on their weekend plans.

"I'm doing a little gambling and the concert, and there's a big group of us here," Nunez said. "So, we'll be finding shows and stuff to get involved in."

Jennifer Marr is from Melbourne, Australia. She is in Reno to visit friends and it just happened to coincide with the holiday weekend.

"I'm just sort of looking at everything that is here, taking photos because I like taking photos because we don't have anything as big as this," Marr said.

While visitors come from different places and for different reasons, Murdock says they enjoy having as many guest as possible.

"You've got to have something for everybody, and I think that's the key to what people come to Reno-Tahoe for is they want an experience," Murdock said.

While the holiday offers an extra day off for many, the timing is also important for the hotels. Murdock says it kicks off the busy season.

"New Year's is over. Not everybody comes to the Super Bowl but other people that maybe weren't Super Bowl fans, they all come," Murdock said.