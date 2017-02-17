North Tahoe Fire Protection District: Fire at North Tahoe High School.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District says they responded to a call for a commercial structure fire at the North Tahoe High School at about 9:29 am on Friday.

Officials say the fire alarm was initially activated because of smoke in the auditorium, and was later confirmed a structure fire by those on scene.

Authorities say Battalion 5 and Engine 51 arrived on scene to find an extinguished fire, and evidence of an unknown malfunction of a lithium battery in the backpack of a student.

They say the fire had allegedly started in the backpack of a student and spread slightly to the floor of the school auditorium. According to the reports of onlookers, the battery emitted flames, and was extinguished immediately afterward by nearby individuals.

NTFPD Captain and acting Battalion Chief, Scott Sedgewick, “The excellent cooperation and good decision making of Principal Joanna Mitchell and her staff made for a streamlined operation.”

The school was fully evacuated when firefighters arrived on scene and North Tahoe High School Principal, Joanna Mitchell said, “Emergency warming blankets were available to students who were not properly dressed to stand outside for the evacuation.”

NTFPD says that there are no injuries to report.