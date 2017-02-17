Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Vegas Strip Sidewalk Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Vegas Strip Sidewalk Crash

Posted: Updated:

Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Vegas Strip sidewalk crash
    
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A woman has pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court to charges alleging she intentionally drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one pedestrian and injuring at least 34 others less than a week before Christmas 2015.

The 26-year-old Lakeisha Nicole Holloway appeared in court Friday.

A judge in Las Vegas recently ruled her competent to stand trial, following months of treatment at Nevada's Lakes Crossing state psychiatric center in Sparks.

The former Portland, Oregon, resident is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

She also faces a child endangerment count. Her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the crash.

A 32-year-old Arizona woman died in the crash. The injured included tourists from six states, Mexico and Canada.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.