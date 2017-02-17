Elko: Flood Recovery Efforts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko: Flood Recovery Efforts

Posted: Updated:

The City of Elko says that at this time, evacuation of the flood area is not necessary.

City officials say that flood recovery efforts are under way and that Team Rubicon is assessing damage in the flood area. 

Officials are asking that if anyone wants to volunteer to help in the flood area, they need to meet at Home Depot after 7 am on Saturday, February 18 for registration. All volunteers should be dressed appropriately for work in the flood area.

Team Rubicon will assist homeowners remove drywall, insulation, and carpeting that will eventually create a health hazard.

Anyone requiring assistance with flood damage should call the Red Cross Resource Center, located at Elko Fire Station #2, 725 Railroad Street, 775-340-4550.

The City of Elko Emergency Operations Center has been closed but the phone number will remain in effect until further notice, 775-777-7320.

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.