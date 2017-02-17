Elko: Flood Recovery Efforts

The City of Elko says that at this time, evacuation of the flood area is not necessary.



City officials say that flood recovery efforts are under way and that Team Rubicon is assessing damage in the flood area.

Officials are asking that if anyone wants to volunteer to help in the flood area, they need to meet at Home Depot after 7 am on Saturday, February 18 for registration. All volunteers should be dressed appropriately for work in the flood area.

Team Rubicon will assist homeowners remove drywall, insulation, and carpeting that will eventually create a health hazard.

Anyone requiring assistance with flood damage should call the Red Cross Resource Center, located at Elko Fire Station #2, 725 Railroad Street, 775-340-4550.

The City of Elko Emergency Operations Center has been closed but the phone number will remain in effect until further notice, 775-777-7320.



