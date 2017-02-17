Roads Closed in Lyon County Due to Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Roads Closed in Lyon County Due to Flooding

Lyon County officials tell us that two roads have been closed due to low level flooding from Walker River. 

Miller Lane in Yerington is closed from Highway 95A to Aiazzi Lane. 

Aiazzi Lane is closed to Pete Hendrichs Road in Mason Valley. 

Officials anticipate this closure will remain until at least Monday morning. 

