Pyramid Lake Opens to Limited Recreational Use

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says they are opening Pyramid Lake to limited recreational use and that public safety due to flood recovery is still a concern.

From Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe:

Nixon, NV: After over two months of recovery from extensive flood damage, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has opened some areas of Pyramid Lake to the public for recreational activities including fishing, boating, camping, and day use. The Tribe has designated the beaches from North Nets to Shot Dog as open to the public, effective Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Tribal Chairman, Vinton Hawley, stated “These particular beaches are accessible by the public, however, caution should be taken when using any of the beach access roads due to damage caused by flooding and on-going runoff.” Chairman Hawley also urges the public to be aware that that the floods and fluctuating water levels and erosion have resulted in new drop-off areas, unstable sand walls, and debris in the beach areas.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has dedicated over $1 million dollars of its own funds to make the necessary repairs to access roads and the boat ramps at Pelican Point so that Pyramid Lake could be re-opened to the public. The Tribe is continuing its recovery efforts to make more permanent improvements and repairs on the boat docks and several beach access roads.

Chairman Hawley urges the public to stay within the limited beach access areas, and reminds them that all tribal regulations will be strictly enforced. He also requests that the public respect the areas subject to road closure. Closed roads will be clearly marked. The depth at the end of the boat docks at Pelican Point is about 3 feet, so boaters will launch at their own risk. The water may not be deep enough to accommodate larger boats. For all public users of Pyramid Lake are asked to respect the Tribes regulations for the safety of all. Limited beach access is effective until further notice.