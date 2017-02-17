Reno 1868 FC Signs Former Philadelphia Union Player and First Goalkeeper

From Reno 1868 FC Communications:



RENO, Nev. – Reno 1868 FC has officially signed Jamaican forward Brian Brown and goalkeeper Russell Klabough, pending league and federation approval. Brown is expected to play up front alongside fellow Jamaican Dane Kelly. Klabough becomes the first goalkeeper signed by the club and the third open trialist to earn a contract.

Brown, 24, played for Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union in 2014. With the Union, Brown made eight appearances and scored two goals. In 2013, Brown played for Harbor View FC in Jamaica’s Red Stripe Premier League. With Harbor View, he won the RSPL Golden Boot (most valuable player award) after scoring 18 goals. Last year, Brown played for Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League where he scored nine goals in 27 appearances.

“I’m really excited to add Brian to our roster,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “He scored a lot of goals last year and will complement our strike force alongside Dane and Mackenzie (Pridham).”

Klabough, 22, played as goalkeeper for Sockers FC in the Premier Development League last year. Klabough guided the team to its best season in club history with an 8-3-3 record, conceding just four goals while making 17 saves. Prior to his professional career, Klabough played collegiately at California State University, Stanislaus. Klabough led the Warriors to a 14-3-3 record, allowing 20 goals on 249 shots.

“Russ (Russell Klabough) is a big, talented keeper that has a lot of potential,” said Ian Russell. “I’m looking forward to seeing his growth this year.”

