WCSD Ending Early Releases on Wednesdays

Washoe County School District says they are eliminating “early release Wednesdays” to make up instructional time that had been lost due to school cancellations during dangerous weather.

From Washoe County School District:

Reno, NV (February 17, 2017) – The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has worked with the Nevada Department of Education to form a plan for making up instructional time that was lost to school cancellations during dangerous weather conditions in the past several months. As a result, the District will no longer release students early on Wednesday afternoons, and Wednesdays will be regular, full-length school days. This decision will affect all WCSD schools beginning Wednesday, March 1, and continue through the remainder of the school year.



“We have been working in close collaboration with the Nevada Department of Education to create and implement this plan,” said WCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “As educators, we want to make up the instructional time we’ve lost during inclement weather this year, and this solution will enable us to do that. We worked with the associations representing our teachers and administrators in putting this plan together, and we believe this option will have minimal impact on our school families. We are in the process of communicating this information to our families, and we appreciate their understanding.”



Incline Village schools will observe a slightly different schedule in order to make up instructional time lost to inclement weather: Beginning on March 1, Incline Village schools will no longer release students early on Wednesday afternoons for the remainder of the school year. In addition, at Incline Village schools only, every school day will be extended by 20 minutes for the rest of the school year.



The safety of students and staff members is the highest priority of the Washoe County School District. As inclement weather continues, the District will continue to monitor conditions and will communicate information to families and staff members if weather conditions become too dangerous for safe travel to and from schools.