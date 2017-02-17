Sparks Man Arrested for Child Pornography

Sparks Police say a man has been arrested for child pornography.

Sparks Police Dispatch say that on February 16, 2017 at approximately 10:24 am, they received a call involving a possible child molestation between a 24-year old male and a 3-year old child. Police say that during the initial stages of the investigation, child pornography was discovered.

Sparks Police Officers and Detectives say they conducted interviews and recovered evidence revealing that Dillon Shattuck Rogers-Early, a Sparks resident, had produced child pornography and was in possession of child pornography. Police say their investigation also showed that Rogers-Early had lewd contact with a child.

Authorities say that Rogers-Early was booked into the Washoe County Jail on two counts of, Use/Permit a Minor under 14 years of age to produce Child Pornography, a Felony; two counts of Possession of Visual Pornography of a Person under 16 years of age, a Felony; and two counts of Lewdness with a Child under 14 years of age.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Secret Witness or the Sparks Police Department Detective Division, 775-353-2225.