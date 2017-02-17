Friday Storm Update and Discussion

If you have a case of spring fever this year, you’re probably not the only one. Another storm is moving through the region Friday morning and will last through Saturday morning. The low is positioned just west of southern California with bands of rain and snow moving northward into our area. Temperatures are cool enough for a rain/snow mix in the valley and all snow in the hills. Snow level will bounce around today ranging anywhere from 5000-6000 feet.

Roads will be slick in spots for the Friday afternoon commute, mainly in far northwest Reno, our north valleys, and the hills. Highs today will range from the mid 40’s at the Reno Airport to the 30’s in the Sierra at lake level. Overall, roads should be fine on Friday, just wet.

The flooding threat is relatively low with this storm with the exception of northeast California and areas that have seen flooding already, like Lemmon Valley. Nice thing about this storm is that wind speeds will be light too.



The snow and rain will become more scattered as the day goes on with some wrap around moisture Saturday morning. Wrap around meaning on the backside of the low as it exits the area. Sunday will not be completely dry, but it won’t be a washout. Overall, not a terrible weekend. Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra expires at 10am. Snow totals will range from a couple inches in the hills, to several inches at lake level, and closer to a foot in Mono County above 7000 feet. Little or no accumulations at the Reno Airport.



Rain totals in the valley will range from about a half inch today to just shy of an inch on Monday. Flooding concerns are on the low side Friday, with northeast California being the exception. Come Monday, we’ll have to watch all of our creeks and streams, especially if the forecast trends any warmer or wetter.



We now have a traffic page on our website with live cameras throughout the area. You may want to check it out today if you plan on traveling. I’ll post another web story Sunday about our next storm. Have a great weekend.

