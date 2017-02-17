NV Energy: Scam Alert

NV Energy is issuing an alert to consumers about a person falsely identifying themselves as an employee.

From NV Energy:

RENO, Nev. – Feb. 17, 2017 – NV Energy has learned that a person(s) falsely identifying themselves as employees of the company are calling customers and making deceptive threats about their electric service. The number also falsely represents itself as NV Energy.

NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.

If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. Customers may also call NV Energy's customer service department in southern Nevada at 702-402-5555.

In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Anyone claiming to be a NV Energy employee or contractor will be happy to present a badge and employee number when contacting customers in the field. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field.