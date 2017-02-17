Office Closures on Presidents' Day

Following is a list of area office closures and schedules for Monday, February 20, Presidents' Day.

__________

The University of Nevada-Reno

Truckee Meadows Community College

__________

In observance of Presidents’ Day, Sparks City Hall at 431 Prater Way will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017. This includes the City Attorney’s Office located at City Hall, and the Sparks Municipal Court, 1450 C Street.

Sparks Parks & Recreation Office located at 98 Richards Way will be closed including the Alf Sorensen Community Center and the Larry D. Johnson Community Center.

__________

The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 20. All transit services will operate on a regular schedule. Passenger Services will be open during regular hours, from 7 am to 7 pm, and may be reached at (775) 348-RIDE. The RTC wishes everyone a happy Presidents’ Day.

__________

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall at 1 East First Street will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017 in observance of Presidents' Day. This includes the Community Development department and City Attorney's Office. The Reno Municipal Court at 1 South Sierra Street will also be closed on February 20.



All City of Reno recreation facilities are closed except for Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

__________

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, February 20, 2017, due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The following will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street in Reno

Washoe County Senior Services and the congregate meal sites

All Washoe County libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

In addition, the North Valleys Library will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Please go to www.washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, download eBooks, research databases, find online articles and more.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices

Regional Animal Services shelter operations and office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Washoe County Health District

The following will be open:

The office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street and Wells Avenue in Reno will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

__________

Plumas National Forest offices will be closed on February 20 in observance of Presidents' Day. Information about the Plumas National Forest may be found at: www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.

__________

All locations for Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday. All sites will reopen Tuesday, February 21. Registration for late start classes is available every day at schedule.tmcc.edu