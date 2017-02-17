Sparks Police Investigate Burglary at Local Market

The Sparks Police Department is investigating a burglary early Friday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. a man entered Yim's Asian Market at 1210 Rock Boulevard. Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money before they arrived.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race, he is tall with a thin build. He wore dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.