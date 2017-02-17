'Things 2 Do!' This Presidents' Day Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Presidents' Day Weekend

There are lots of ways to celebrate in the land of the free this Presidents' Day weekend! Here is a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'

Reno 1868 FC 

  • Reno's newest professional sports team, Reno 1868 FC, begins their soccer season!
  • Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
  • Great Nevada Field

MEGA Heart

  • Take a walk through an enormous model of the human heart and learn about heart health!
  • The Discovery Museum
  • Friday and Saturday

Alpenglow Mountain Sports Festival

  • North Lake Tahoe
  • February 18 - February 26

Freeze Your Pints Off!

  • The yearly Freeze Your Pints Off is an outdoor winter beer festival featuring local breweries and distilleries.
  • Under The Rose Brewery
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free 'Audioboxx' Concert

  • Local "party band" Audioboxx is playing at the Eldorado's Brew Brothers
  • Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

A Trip Around Europe on a Bicycle! 

  • Biking from Ireland to Russia, Hans Frischeisen is giving a slide presentation of his adventure!
  • Good Luck Macbeth Theater
  • Sunday, 6 p.m.

Brandy Clarke

  • Nugget Casino Resort
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

  • Silver Legacy Reno
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Wild Winter Weekend at the Animal Ark!

  • Don't let winter's chilly temps keep you inside! Put on your winter coat and lined boots, then join us at the Ark. Reno's icy weather is perfect for viewing the lynx, bobcats, foxes, cougars, wolves, and other wild residents playing in our beautiful snowscape.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Elvis Lives!

  • The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event
  • Harrah's Reno
  • Sunday, 7 p.m.
