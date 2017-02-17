Reno Police Respond to Motorcycle Crash in South Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Respond to Motorcycle Crash in South Reno

Posted: Updated:

One person is in the hospital after crashing their motorcycle in South Reno.

Around 2:40 a.m Friday, February 17th Reno Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Double Diamond, just west of Double R Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found the driver unconscious and was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. 

The intersection of Double R and Double Diamond will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

We will update as more information becomes available. 

