Reno Police Respond to Motorcycle Crash in South Reno

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is speaking out after video surfaced of an altercation between two passengers at the airport.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are sending more bills to Gov. Brian Sandoval as they count down the final days of the biennial session.More >>
President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam.More >>
This will be the longest stretch of warm weather we’ve had all year, and some could call it hot by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s Sunday in Reno, with low 70’s at Lake Tahoe. We really couldn’t ask for better weather this weekend. There is a ten percent chance for a stray shower in Mono County Sunday afternoon, and about a thirty percent chance in Elko.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office held the family-friendly event with food, music, games, and K-9 demonstrations.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
AT&T workers across the country, including here in Reno, started striking on Friday. Members of the Communications Workers of America say AT&T is refusing to invest in good jobs.More >>
Residents of the Truckee Meadows are encouraged to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfires by participating in “Junk the Junipers” this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.More >>