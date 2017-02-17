Zheng Sets All-Time Record On Day Two of Mountain West Champions - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Zheng Sets All-Time Record On Day Two of Mountain West Championships

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

2/16/2017

Junior diver Sharae Zheng set her second Mountain West Championship record in as many days on Thursday, helping the Nevada swimming and diving team maintain its second place standing. With a two-day total of 490 points, the Pack sits behind Boise State who has scored a 605.5 thus far.

On Wednesday, Zheng set a new standard in the 1-meter springboard, which helped her claim that title, but on Thursday she rose the bar once more as she set a new MW all-time record on the 3-meter springboard. Her score of 421.45 on the 3-meter springboard broke the previous record by 5.87 points, leading her to her second title of these championships.

Zheng was just one of two members from the swimming and diving team to claim the top spot in an event as senior Teresa Baerens won the 200-yard IM title with a time of 1:58.92. The win marked the third event she has won at the MW Championships, with the last coming in 2015 where defended her title in the 200-yard freestyle.

Freshman Andressa Cholodovskis Lima (2:00.57) and sophomore Caitlyn Richardson (2:01.29) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-IM on Thursday. Richardson also finished in second place, behind Baerens, in the prelims of the event as well.

Senior Arantxa Medina-Alegria won the B final in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:01.74, while her classmate Sita Kusserow took the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 4:51.60. The third day of the 2017 MW Championships will take place on Friday, with a full slate of events scheduled all day, beginning at 9 a.m. PT.

