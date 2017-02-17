Appeals Court To Hold Off On Travel Ban Decision

This will be the longest stretch of warm weather we’ve had all year, and some could call it hot by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s Sunday in Reno, with low 70’s at Lake Tahoe. We really couldn’t ask for better weather this weekend. There is a ten percent chance for a stray shower in Mono County Sunday afternoon, and about a thirty percent chance in Elko.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office held the family-friendly event with food, music, games, and K-9 demonstrations.More >>
Special Olympics athletes gathered at a local high school to try and qualify for the state competition Saturday.More >>
James Webb was surrounded by his friends and family to celebrate his big 100th birthday, and his new set of teeth.More >>
A waste management authority in South Lake Tahoe has started offering homeowners loans to buy bear-proof garbage bins in an effort to reduce conflicts with the animals who wander into neighborhoods in search of an easy meal.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
AT&T workers across the country, including here in Reno, started striking on Friday. Members of the Communications Workers of America say AT&T is refusing to invest in good jobs.More >>
Residents of the Truckee Meadows are encouraged to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfires by participating in “Junk the Junipers” this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.More >>
