Someone 2 Know: Lost Camera Found by Strangers

Don Flemming is a full fledged fisher. "I've been fishing all my life," said Flemming.

Last summer, while casting his rod at Mayberry Park in Reno, Flemming saw something floating in the river.

"I looked down and there was like, red river weed," he remembered. "It was the red handle. I reached down, grabbed it and it was a camera."

Flemming figured the Olympus TG-4 camera didn't work, but what the heck, he figured. Flemming pushed power anyway. "As soon as I got it on the bank, I turned it on, and it was workin'."

Flemming didn't need a new camera, but his lifelong friend, Warren Aviero did.



"My wife just dropped ours and broke it," Aviero said. "Don said, 'Well I'll give it to ya.'"

Aviero, though, realized he couldn't keep the camera when he looked and saw the memories in it.

"You lose something like that, you lose a lot," said Aviero.

So Aviero asked his son, Jonathan, for help.

"I was like, 'Hey you guys.If there are pictures on there maybe I could put them on craigslist and maybe find the owner,'" said Jonathan.

Week after week, there was not a single response to this craigslist ad. So he posted it again.

"I actually thought to myself that I was wasting my time," remembered Jonathan.

When Jonathan was about to give up, he got a text message from a woman on the other side of the country.

"That day we were meeting up with some family and friends to go tubing down the river in Reno," Hollis Laird told us in a Facetime interview. She lives in Pittsburgh.

"I had the camera clipped to a carabineer," said Laird. "When I opened it for a split second, it slid off into the river and I never saw it again."

Her Olympus camera fell off at least one mile upstream from Mayberry Park.

"I'm not sure what camera it was, but it was a good camera," said Flemming.

It spent several weeks in the water.

"I'd buy one," laughed Aviero, "For what that camera went through, and it was still working, man I'd buy one."



"When they gave it back, it looked exactly how (it did) when I lost it," said Laird.

The end of this story takes place at a Costco in Carson City, where after six months the camera finally found its owner. I would be remiss if I left the moral out of this story....luckily, this story has two.

"Treat others the way you want to be treated," said Jonathan. "If you lost something, wouldn't you want it back?"

Secondly, isn't it a relief to know that there's still good in the world?

"All the stars had to align to get the camera back into my hand," said Laird. "It did, because of nice people like Jonathan."

Even though Laird lives in Pittsburgh, the entire group is still friends today.