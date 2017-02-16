Sparks Police See Spike in RV Propane and Battery Thefts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police See Spike in RV Propane and Battery Thefts

Sparks Police say there has been a recent spike in the theft of RV propane tanks and batteries.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person or persons who are responsible for these thefts.  

Officers say the propane tanks and batteries were removed from RVs that were parked in driveways and on City streets at various locations and it was reported on at least one occasion that a dark colored SUV was seen in the area at the time of a theft.

Officials are reminding residents to ensure that RV propane tanks and batteries are secured and to leave lights on at night to deter would be thieves,

They say to call police to report suspicious vehicles or persons in your neighborhood and if anyone has information about these thefts, you are urged to call Sparks Police at 353-2231. 

