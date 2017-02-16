Shots Fired Near Linden Street Thursday Afternoon

The Reno Police Department is investigating shots fired near the Linden Apartments in Reno Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 402 Linden Street around 3 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers were unable to find any gunshot victims or any suspects, police did locate shell casings.

Lieutenant Zachary Thew with the Reno Police Department tells us there is no indication anyone was struck by gunfire.

Police have no lead on a suspect. So, if you know anything that could help investigators you are asked to cal Secret Witness at 77-322-4900.